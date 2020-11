Utica Police Remove Another Illegal Gun From The Street

A traffic stop in the City of Utica led police to arrest four people on weapon charges.

Utica Police say a Gun Involved Violence Elimination, or GIVE, unit was working a detail in a dedicated Hot Spot for shots fired incidents.

Officials say the unit noticed a vehicle allegedly violate vehicle and traffic laws on City Street and initiated a traffic stop.

Police say during the stop, cause was established to detain the occupants and search the vehicle.

Officers say the search turned up a loaded 9 millimeter handgun and a quantity of Marijuana.

The four individuals were arrested and are facing several charges, including weapon and marijuana possession.

Police say, the following individuals were charged:

Tawisha Pearson age 18 of Utica

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Quino Mason age 25 of Hopelawn NJ

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Robert Collins age 25 of Utica

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Sean Clarke age 28 of Perth Amboy, NJ

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st