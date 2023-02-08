Utica Police are renewing calls for information in a 2020 murder investigation that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man. There is also a reward being offered in the case in hopes that someone with information will come forward.

Molik Liggins, of Utica, suffered several gunshot wounds on the night August 14, 2020. The shooting was reported on the 1600 block of Howard Avenue. Liggins would be rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead soon after, police have said.

Molik Liggins via Utica Police Department Molik Liggins via Utica Police Department loading...

With their plea for new information and leads in the case, Utica Police have also released a video snip of the man they believe is responsible for shooting Liggins. Officials had previously released still shots of this footage. That footage shows the suspected shooter walking along the side-walk. That person is only seen from on- side and does not provide a look at the alleged shooter's face (see UPD Facebook posting below for video clip)

Still, police hope that someone may notice something that identifies the person. And, investigators say they are confident that someone has information about the incident and are asking them to come forward.

Tips and information can be shared directly with Utica Police at 315-223-3510, or 100% anonymously through the MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers website or tip line 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).

10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State Traffic tickets can be annoying. Also, keep in mind that traffic tickets can carry fines and points on your driving record. Here's a look at the 10 most common traffic violations in all of New York State thanks to CDH Law PLLC