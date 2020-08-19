Reward Offered For Information in Recent Utica Homicide

There is now a financial reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest in Utica's most recent homicide.

Molik Liggins, 35, was gunned down last Friday night (August 14) on the 1600 block of Howard Ave, according to police. The amount of the reward in unspecified but comes from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers ''in partnership with numerous public and private donations,'' according to the Utica Police Facebook page.

The reward is for information ''that leads to the arrest of the individual(s) for the homicide'', the Utica PD Facebook page says.

Officials say anyone with tips or information can remain 100-percent anonymous by calling Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477, on online MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------