Utica Police Seize Two Handguns, Arrest Three On Weapons Charges

Utica Police arrested three people on weapons charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue.

Police say officers found two loaded handguns in the vehicle under the driver and passenger seats.

19-year old Quamire Palmer and 18-year old Kavion Hammel, both of Utica, and a 16-year old, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police say one of the guns was stolen out of Georgia and additional charges are likely.

Utica Police