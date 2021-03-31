Utica Police Seize Two Handguns, Arrest Three On Weapons Charges
Utica Police arrested three people on weapons charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue.
Police say officers found two loaded handguns in the vehicle under the driver and passenger seats.
19-year old Quamire Palmer and 18-year old Kavion Hammel, both of Utica, and a 16-year old, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
Police say one of the guns was stolen out of Georgia and additional charges are likely.
