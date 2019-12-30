Utica Police Still Looking For Leads On Oriskany Street Shooting

Utica Police are still looking for information and a suspect in a shooting that happened late Friday night at J&V Auto Sales.

Officials say, units were dispatched to the scene just before 10 p.m. and upon arrival discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

Police say a group of males entered the business and an argument ensued. It was during that argument a shot was fired and the suspects fled the scene.

The victim’s injury is considered non-life threatening and police are asking the public for assistance in the ongoing investigation.