Utica Police Take Another Handgun Off The Streets

Utica Police have arrested a 17-year old for allegedly possessing a loaded handgun.

Officers pulled over a vehicle on the 1100 block of City Street and the teen, who was a front seat passenger in the car, took off running.

Police say while running away, the suspect kept holding onto the front of his jacket as if he was trying to conceal or hold on to a weapon.

After a short foot chase, the teen was taken into custody without incident and police recovered a loaded 40 caliber handgun.

The name of the suspect is being withheld because of this age

He’ll be charged with multiple weapons offenses at a later time.

"This arrest of persons illegally possessing firearms illustrates the dangers police officers face daily while trying to combat the gun violence occurring in our city. Also this is another example of the enormous restraint used by our police officers to avoid a deadly confrontation," said UPD Chief Mark Williams.

Great job to the police officers involved!