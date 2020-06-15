Utica Streetlight Installation Begins

Installation has begun on energy-saving LED streetlights throughout Utica.

The City is partnering with the New York Power Authority as part of Governor Cuomo’s Smart Street Light NY Program.

The program calls for 500,000 streetlights across the state to be converted to LED technology by 2025.

The $11.1 million upgrade, implemented by the Power Authority, includes the replacement of more than 7,100 streetlights throughout the city with energy-efficient LED fixtures.

“Upgrading Utica’s lighting infrastructure shows how far the city has progressed as this initiative will yield tremendous overall benefits for our community,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. “This long term investment and partnership with NYPA will save the city money, while also reducing greenhouse emissions and incorporating modern technology. I thank Governor Cuomo and NYPA personnel for their continued support of this project.”

NYPA is also providing Utica with $690,000 in funding support for the project.

The project will save the city more than $1.5 million a year.