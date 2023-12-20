Utica the Only City to Have This Make its 2023 Top Google Searches

What were Utica's top Google searches of 2023? The city made the national spotlight for being the only place in the country to have this term on its year-end list.

With 2023 coming to a close, all those year-end recaps are starting to hit the headlines. Google joined the parade of those walking down memory lane and released its annual Year in Search data.

What Was Central New York Googling?

Google's year-end list looks into the top trending results on a local and national level based on several categories. For Utica and its surrounding areas, residents followed some major U.S. trends - but not all.

In fact, Utica was the only place in the country to have one ambitious term make its year-in-review roundup. But before we get to that, let's go over the other subjects that landed in the top 5 "near me" Google searches of 2023.

The fifth-most popular search in the city was "pawn shop near me" followed by fourth place "dumpster rental near me." I'll let all you jokesters make comments about these terms showing up back-to-back on a year-end Google search list.

In second place was "rummage sales near me" and, finally, in first place was a bit of a letdown. Instead of something fun or interesting, Utica residents showed how concerned they are about the wildfires burning in Canada and the West Coast. That said, the city's top Google search of the year was "air quality alert near me."

I don't know about you, but I still can smell the smoke that blanketed the area. It was unsettling to walk outside and smell a campfire that was burning over 5,000 miles away.

The Only City to Google This in 2023

Utica made a distinct impact on the top trending searches of 2023 roundup, with Google confirming the city was the only place to have "LPN jobs near me" make the top five.

LPN is short for "licensed practical nurse" and, here in Utica, LPNs tend to make above the national average. According to ZipRecruiter, LPNs make about $32 an hour or roughly $65,000 a year.

According to the same source, LPNs in Syracuse make $27 an hour or $55,000 a year, on average.

In fact, average salaries for LPNs in Utica tend to be the best in the state - even beating out what this profession makes in New York City, (which is $62k a year, according to ZipRecruiter). That may be why this term is so popular among the people here.

Other Google Trends

Here's a rundown of all the other top trends Utica was looking up in 2023.

In the "versus category:

1. Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

2. Nate Dias vs Jake Paul

3. Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury

4. Georgia vs TCU

5. Spence vs Crawford

In the top five "tv show" searchers for 2023, here's what Utica was looking up most:

1. The Last of Us

2. The Night Agent

3. Daisy Jones & the Six

4. The Golden Bachelor

5. Shrinking

When it came to what Utica residents were Googling the most when it came to tours in 2023, here's the final tally:

1. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

2. Drake | It's All a Blur Tour

3. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie | Me vs Myself Tour

4. Noah Kahan | Stick Season Tour

5. Guns N' Roses 2023 Tour

Did any of your frequent Google searches wind up somewhere in the top 5 in any of these categories? I can confidently say I was looking really hard into scoring tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert and also what the Apple TV+ show "Shrinking" was all about.

What can I say, Harrison Ford was in it. I was intrigued. And... the show was okay in my books. You're better off giving "Ted Lasso" or "The Morning Show" a go over "Shrinking."

My hot takes aside, tell me what was your top Google search of 2023?

