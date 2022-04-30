New York Offering Scholarship Program To Train New Nurses

One of the unexpected impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic is that it helped us identify quite a few shortcomings in our healthcare system in New York and the United States of America. One of the key shortcomings that we've been dealing with over the past two years is a shortage of qualified nurses. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature hope to do something about that with a new program that was announced earlier this year.

The new Nurses For Our Future Scholarship program aims to help 1,000 people train to become RNs in New York State by covering thier tuittion costs at SUNY and CUNY schools throughout the state. People who qualify for this new shcolarship will be able to attend school full-time and part-time as they matriculate towards to the goal of helping decrease the nurse shortage we're expereincing throughout the Empire State.

Just a year ago, we were celebrating our healthcare workers as the heroes they are, and the pandemic has shown us that we cannot afford a labor shortage in the healthcare industry... I'm proud to announce our new Nurses For Our Future Scholarship as an important step to train more nurses and bring them into our healthcare system. SUNY and CUNY scholarships move us toward a more prosperous and equal New York, by working to make sure every New Yorker has access to training programs, one-, two-, and four-year degrees, community college; SUNY and CUNY should be the pathway to the middle class.

-Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York State

The Nurses For Our Future Scholarship will cover the tuition costs for new and/or current healthcare workers to earn an either an Associate’s Degree in Nursing (ADN), or a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (BSN) at any two-year or four-year New York State public college or university.

Up to 500 scholarships will be awarded for out-of-state licensed nurses who relocate and practice in New York State to earn a BSN.

Up to 250 scholarships will be awarded for New York State licensed nurses to earn a BSN. Up to 250 scholarships will be awarded to New York State residents newly seeking an ADN.

Scholarships will cover the actual tuition charged by the public college or university for four full-time semesters.

Awards will be pro-rated for recipients attending less than full-time.

Scholarships will not cover other costs of attendance, including fees, room-and-board, or other expenses.

The full qualification rules and requirements can be found here on the scholarship program website.

My sister is a Registered Nurse with her BSN degree and I can tell you that she has told me about how difficult COVID-19 has been on our healthcare system. If you or anything you know are intested in advancing in the nursing field, please take a look at this program - we need you.

