The City of Utica will be hosting both a Memorial Day and a Fourth of July Parade this year, along with a fireworks celebration.

The Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday, May 30 at 10:00 AM with the Independence Day Parade being held on Monday, July 4th at 10:00AM.

Both parades will follow the same route, starting on Genesee Street in front of St. Elizabeth Hospital, traveling north on Genesee Street, turning right onto the Memorial Parkway and ending at the Parkway Rec Center.

The City's Party in the Park will take place on July 4 at FT Proctor Park starting at 7:00 PM.

It will features food, vendors, music by the band "Last Left" and fireworks at dusk.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced today that that after 21 years of organizing the Independence Day Parade and Party in the Park, the Genesis Group is turning the reigns over to Vincent Scalise and the Utica Center for Development, who will be the new organizer for all three events.

“Memorial Day and Independence Day are sacred holidays. and I’m pleased to announce the city is hosting exciting and family friendly events our community will be proud of. I would like to recognize Ray Durso and the Genesis Group for the outstanding job they’ve done over the years. I thank Vin Scalise and Utica Center for Development for taking on the responsibilities in coordinating these important events.”said Mayor Pamieri.

Registration to march in either (or both) parades, as well as being a vendor at the July 4 Party at the Park, can be done online at.UCDevelopment.org/Parades.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build The local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and provides bed to children in need, held a Mega Build at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Over 400 volunteers helped build 276 bed over three days!.

