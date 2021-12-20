A Utica woman is facing charges after causing a disturbance at the Oneida Street Market.

Utica Police say 23-year-old Nancy Regist was spitting on people and trying to attack customers and store employees.

They say she provided false information about her identity when confronted by officers.

The officers were eventually able to identify her and found out she had outstanding warrants from the UPD.

Regist allegedly fought with officers who were trying to arrest her, biting an officer on the hand, causing significant bleeding.

Police say after a continued struggle, officers were able to place her into handcuffs, however she then spit in another officer's face and attempted to continue to bite the officers on scene.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Regist was charged with assault, harassment and false personation.

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Holds Correction Officer Graduation Ceremony The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held its 2021 Corrections Office Basic Training Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday evening at Harts Hills Inn in Whitesboro. 14 officers representing five different counties graduated.