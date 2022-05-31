Utica Woman Allegedly Spits, Flails, but is Still Arrested

A Utica woman was finally arrested, police say, after she allegedly spit at an officer and tried to keep her arms of of handcuffs.

Police say that officers were called to the 700 block of Lansing Street in Utica at approximately midnight on May 29, 2022 for a report of a burglary in progress.

The victim had returned home to find that the rear door of the home had been forcibly opened. When entering the victim saw a woman allegedly going through drawers in the bedroom. The victim said that the woman was someone they know.

The suspect was still there when police arrived. According to a written release from the Utica Police Department (UPD) when the officer tried to take the suspect into custody, "she began to flail her arms in an effort to prevent handcuffs from being applied, and then spit in the officer’s face. She was then detained without further incident."

No physical injuries to the victim were reported.

The victim said that the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Marilu Vizcarrondo of Utica, had gone through a wallet and put stolen items into a bag, allegedly with the intention of taking them from the home.

Vizcarrondo now faces the following charges:

Burglary in the Second Degree

Petit Larceny

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

Harassment in the Second Degree

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

