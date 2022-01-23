Utica Woman Shot in Back, Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting

A Utica woman is being treated in what may have been a random drive-by shooting early this morning.

The Utica Police Department and Utica Fire units were called to South Street and Kossuth Avenue for a report of shots fired on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at approximately 1:20am.

The UPD says that they also had information that there was a vehicle in the vicinity of the shooting, and that a woman inside the car had been hit in the back by a bullet.

When officers approached the vehicle they say that four people were inside, including the female victim. Emergency responders from the Utica Fire Department brought her to the hospital where she is being treated. Authorities say that her injuries, at this time, appear to be non-life threatening. The identities of the victim and others inside the car is not being released.

According to a written statement by the UPD, "From what could be ascertained from the occupants and the victim, they were simply traveling on South St when they heard gunfire and then realized the victim had been struck and not believe the shots were intended for them."

Police are trying to get information on who the intended victims were - if any - and are trying to develop suspect information. The case is being handled by the UPD's Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation, or who has surveillance video that may shed light on the suspects in this case, is asked to call police at: (315) 223.3556.

Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. As of this posting no additional information is available.]

