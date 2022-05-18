Utica Zoo Welcomes Newest Fuzzy Friend With Their Own Habitat

This little guy is so cute, you can't help but smile watching him run around his new home.

Theo the Red Fox is the latest animal being welcomed into the Utica Zoo. Though he has been in Utica for the past month, he has been officially released into his very own fox habitat at the zoo.

If you've recently paid a visit to the Utica Zoo, you probably noticed the red fox habitat getting a much needed makeover. Located in the Backyards & Barnyards section, the exhibit was due for an upgrade. But now the wait is over as Theo is happily in his new home.

With red foxes being so popular in Central New York, it makes you wonder why Theo is stuck in the zoo. Thankfully, there's a reason for that.

Theo was actually injured when he was a kit (baby fox). He was able to survive thanks to the help he received from Arctic Fox Daily Rescue, Inc. Thanks to their professional rehabilitation, Theo could recover in a safe environment.

Unfortunately, Theo still suffers from some physical and visual impairments. The Utica Zoo is honored to give him a home and provide the much needed care he needs for his disabilities. The Zoo does ask visitors to be kind to Theo as he continues to adjust to his surroundings.

Be sure to pay Theo a visit soon and give him a big Central New York welcome. While you are there, be sure to check out all the other injured and endangered animals the Utica Zoo takes care of.

