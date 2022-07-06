Gotta Catch Em All! Utica Zoo Hosting An Event That’s Fun For Everyone

Grab your phone and get ready to Catch Em' All in Utica this summer.

The Utica Zoo is proud to bring back another event this summer that is fun for all ages. They will be once again holding Pokémon GO Community Day on July 17th. Anyone can participate, all you need is your phone and the Pokémon GO app.

Pokemon Go Craze Hits New York City Getty Images loading...

Pokémon GO is an interactive game that allows you to go around your neighborhood, catching different types of Pokémon on your phone. Compete with your friends to "Catch Em' All", or see what new species you can find around your town. No matter what, it's a great way to get outside and enjoy Pokémon for yourself.

For those who already play the game, you may not know yet that the zoo hosts multiple in-game Pokémon Gyms and PokéStops. During the event, the zoo will be activating "lures", allowing visitors to catch even more cool creatures between 11am and 2pm.

Pokemon Go Craze Hits New York City Getty Images loading...

The event will be on July 17th from 10am to 3pm at the Utica Zoo. A Pokémon themed scavenger hunt will be held throughout the zoo during the day. Each visitor will get their own collectible "Utica Zoo Animal Conservation Card".

There will also be a booth set up for The Association of Zoos and Aquarium's Songbird SAFE program. This will tie in perfectly since the featured Pokémon of the Community Day is Starly.

Pokemon-Mania Takes Indonesia By Storm Getty Images loading...

Don't forget, the Utica Zoo is also holding two FREE Admission Nights this summer. Both are on Mondays, the first on July 11th and the other on August 22nd from 4pm - 7pm. Yet another opportunity for family fun at the Utica Zoo.

