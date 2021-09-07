Utica Zoo Signature Event Will Return For 2022, “Don’t Wine” While Waiting

After being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Utica Zoo is again postponing one of its signature events.

Zoo officials say due to a lack of availability and staffing from the many participating wineries and market stands, they've made the difficult decision to postpone Wine In The Wilderness until next year, in 2022.

Officials say the Zoo wants to provide the best experience for their visitors and host events that are second to none.

Since Wine in the Wilderness catered to a larger crowd, the zoo feels that having an exclusive event with a limited attendance, like Spirits on Safari, will still ensure the best time at the Utica Zoo.

The Zoo is excited to announce that they're adding Spirits on Safari, an after-hours, adult-only wine, brew, and spirits event to kick off Spooktacular Harvest Festival weekend on Friday, October 22.

More details are to come soon.

The Zoo says they’re look forward to hosting Spirits on Safari, Spooktacular on October 23 and 24, and the return of Bright Nights at the Utica Zoo, beginning on Friday, November 26 and running Thursdays through Sunday evenings until Thursday, December 23.

The Zoo did hold its annual Brewfest fundraiser in August,

Wine in the Wilderness has been rescheduled for June 22, 2022.

Wine in the Wilderness is one of the Zoo’s largest fundraisers with proceeds benefiting the 200+ animals who call the Utica Zoo home.



To continue to support the Zoo’s mission of exceptional animal care, recreation, education and conservation, you can make a general operations fund donation at uticazoo.org/donate.

