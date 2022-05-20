'Wine in the Wilderness' at the Utica Zoo is coming up June 4. It's one of the signature events that the zoo puts on each year. After being canceled in 2020 and 'postponed' in 2021, here's everything you need to know about this special occasion coming up in a few weeks.

Coming up on the first weekend of June, is 'Wine in the Wilderness' at the Utica Zoo. Have a glass of wine (or a few) while walking around the zoo - checking out the animals, and mingling with old friends and new.

You can sample from a variety of wineries - And if you love the wine you try, you can even purchase bottles right there on the spot. Wineries that will be featured include:

Ashley Lynn Winery

Lakeland Winery

Villa Verona Winery

Stone Age Winery

Victorianbourg Wine Estate

Crooked Lake Winery

Montezuma Winery

Idol Ridge Winery

Merrit Winery

Thousand Islands Winery

Pail Shop Vineyards

There will also be wine slushies, and of course, Saranac Brewery will be there with beer samples.

While you're sipping your wine and wandering around the zoo, you can also get some tasty food from some local food trucks. The Grapevine, Oh Crepes and Waffles, Big Papi's Coquito Iceys, Space Out Gastrotruck, Scott's Tots, The Healthy Choice, 4 Food Hunger Inc. Wood Fired Pizza and Filipino Food Food Zone will all be on site during the event.

You can also get some shopping done with all of the local vendors that will be on site, and dance along to live music from Simple Props.

Tickets are available now to take part of 'Wine in the Wilderness.'

General Admission: $50 in advance and $55 at the door.

$50 in advance and $55 at the door. Designated Drivers: $25 in advance and at the door. Designated driver tickets to do not get a wine glass and will not be served alcohol at the event.

$25 in advance and at the door. Designated driver tickets to do not get a wine glass and will not be served alcohol at the event. Utica Zoo Members: $45 in advance and $50 at the door. (Members: To receive your discounted price, click the green TICKETS button. Then, click the ENTER PROMOTIONAL CODE link and enter the email address your membership is linked with to receive your member's discount.) All ticket proceeds benefit the Utica Zoo.

"Wine in the Wilderness" is Saturday June 4 from 6PM to 9PM at the Utica Zoo.

