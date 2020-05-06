Utica Zoo Postpones 2020 Wine In The Wilderness Indefinitely

One of the Summer’s biggest events is now the latest victim of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Utica Zoo announced Tuesday that their annual ‘Wine in the Wilderness’ fundraiser has been postponed.

The event was scheduled to take place on June 6th, but a new date has yet to be set.

Zoo officials say they are working on an alternative digital event.

This is the zoo’s biggest fundraiser, bringing in about 2,500 attendees each year. Mark Simon of Utica Zoo says,

We rely on our admissions, event revenue, memberships, outreach programs, and donations to be able to care for our animals and provide employment for nearly 40 people, so making the decision to postpone one of our largest events of the year was incredibly difficult.

If you would like to support the zoo during this difficult time you can go to UticaZoo.org/support.

The event not only featured great wines from around our region, but offered great live entertainment, Saranac beer and an amazing community spirit that people look forward to each and every year.