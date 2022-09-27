Utica Zoo Temporarily Closes Their Doors To The Public; But Why?
The Utica Zoo has closed their doors to the public for the past few days. They made an announcement on Sunday they'd be closing the doors for two days, but now they have extended it until Tuesday. But the question is why.
Officials at the zoo say they are working to renew their USDA Exhibitor's license. The grounds remained closed for the past three days so that the zoo could be inspected. If they kept the park open, they would be "out of compliance with regulations".
The Utica Zoo regrets any inconvenience. Please check back for further updates. We look forward to having you all back on the grounds soon!
An inspection has been scheduled for Thursday, September 29th. Until then, the zoo will remain closed until their license is reactivated once again. Though the park is closed to visitors, the staff will still be present to take care of the animals.
Even though the zoo is closed, the New York Power Authority's Energy Zone is still open. They are located in the zoo's parking lot and are always open 7-days a week from 10am-5pm.
The NY Energy Zone is all about the history of electricity and how New York State played a part in it. Not only will your kids learn, but they will have so much fun with all the interactive activities, videos, and exhibits in the center.
Our number one concern has always been the well-being of our animals, they continue to be under great care" -Andria Heath, Utica Zoo Executive Director
To stay updated on the status of the Utica Zoo, follow them on Facebook or visit their website for more information.