Vernon Man Charged After Sledgehammer Dispute

A 37-year-old Vernon man is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges after Oneida County Sheriff's deputies say he damaged a pickup truck with a sledgehammer during a dispute earlier this month.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies were called to an address in the City of Oneida on May 6th at about 3:12 a.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance that had reportedly started in the Town of Vernon. When deputies arrived, they learned a victim’s 2012 Chevrolet Silverado had allegedly been struck and damaged with a sledgehammer during the incident.

The investigation was later turned over to members of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit. Following that investigation, authorities arrested 37-year-old Charles R. Tooke of Vernon on May 26th.

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Tooke was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, a D felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, also a D felony, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, an E felony, Menacing in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Investigators say Tooke was processed at the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building before being transported to the Oneida County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in CAP Court.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sherif's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.