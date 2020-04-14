Utica’s Fiscal Stress Score Improves

The City of Utica’s fiscal stress score, measured by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, has improved by nearly 10 points.

DiNapoli’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System analyzes local government fiscal data to determine its susceptibility to fiscal stress.

Mayor Robeet Palmieri and Comptroller Bill Morehouse say with a score of 25.4, the city has no fiscal stress designation.

In 2012, Utica’s fiscal stress score was 70 and the city was categorized as being in significant fiscal stress.

“Through partnerships and collaboration, we have built a solid financial foundation.’ Said Palmieri. “ I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure Utica’s financial improvement continues despite the unique challenges all municipalities are currently facing with the outbreak of the Coronavirus.”