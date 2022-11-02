Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company

After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99.

"Pike was interested in establishing a Central New York office, and it made sense to merge with an established company like ours that has a loyal customer base,” Gaetano Construction President Brian Gaetano said in a press release. “The merger ensures no interruption in our local operation and provides job security for all of our employees. It’s a great day for Gaetano Construction,” he said.

Gaetano Construction was founded in 1960 by Charles Gaetano. Gaetano was born in 1923 and was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School, Class of 1943. Right after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy serving as a Seabee during World War II until his honorable discharge in 1946. He was recalled to duty during the Korean Conflict, but served stateside. During his time after WWII and through the 1950s, Gaetano became a successful masonry contractor, a trade which evolved into Gaetano Construction which was established in 1970.

In 2022, Gaetano Construction was a second-generation full-service construction firm with annual sales of between $50-60 million, according to their website.

“This is a very exciting move for Pike,” CEO Rufus Judson said. “I am excited to combine our industry expertise and construction technologies with the amazing people and trusted relationships at Gaetano and their sister company, C2C. “Our joint capabilities will increase the value we deliver to our current and future clients and will further strengthen our position in Utica, the Central New York region, and throughout the northeast.”

Pike Construction is a legendary company in the Rochester area, founded in 1873, Pike is a family-owned company serving upstate New York and central Florida with several construction-delivery methods in the commercial, industrial, warehouse, manufacturing, health care, educational, and multi-family construction sectors, according to CNY Business Journal.

