Vaccination Mandate Now In Effect For SUNY Students

Unvaccinated students at all 64 State University of New York campuses are now facing a COVID-19 mandate.

Students have 35 days to get their shots. In the meantime, they're still required to provide saliva samples for testing until they're fully immunized.

Students can request an exemption to the mandate for religious reason during the grace period.

Anyone who fails to meet the vaccine mandate will be un-enrolled or have to take their classes remotely.

State officials are also strongly encouraging SUNY faculty and staff to be vaccinated.

Click here to find a state-run vaccine site near you.

2021 Move In Day At Utica College

Here Are The 23 Funniest Governor Andrew Cuomo Memes on the Internet On Tuesday, August 10 Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his two week notice to the people of New York. He announced that in light of sexual harassment allegations and a scathing report on the topic from New York Attorney General Letitia James, he would be resigning effective Tuesday, August 24.

From the moment those words were uttered from his mouth, the memes began to fly. We were there to catch them.