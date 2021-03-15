You do not have to be a resident of Madison County to take advantage of one of several remaining vaccination clinic appointments being offered by the Department of Health.

Officials with Madison County say they’ve received 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will have appointments available today through Wednesday at Hamilton Hall on the SUNY Morrisville campus.

The appointment times are now available for anyone who is eligible in the eyes of New York State. If you sign up for a vaccine injection, you must bring verification of eligibility. Those who are not eligible WILL be turned away.

According to Madison County officials, eligibility proof can be in the form of the following:

Employment ID Badge

Paystub

Summary of Care of Doctor's Note (Underlying Condition Included)

Driver's License with Birthday

Signing a New York State self-attestation certificate verifying you're in an eligible category.

The Madison County Health Department is offering assistance to anyone who needs it when it comes to scheduling an appointment. Health Department officials understand not everyone has the ability to navigate a website or web address. If you do need assistance contact the health department directly at (315) 366-2361.

You can get vaccine information at https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.

For more information or to make your appointment you can visit the Madison County Department of Health website or find the link on the WIBX950 mobile app.