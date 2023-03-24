Vehicle Crashes into Holland Farms Bakery in Yorkville
You may have heard of a hole-in-the-wall bar, but a hole-in-the-wall bakery?
Fortunately, no one was injured but it appears some significant damage was caused when a vehicle slammed into Holland Farms Bakery and Deli in Yorkville on Friday.
Heavy damage and broken glass can be seen in the photo shared on the business's Facebook page. It looks like the vehicle almost drove completely into the store front. Amazingly, Holland Farms officials wrote on Facebook that they were still open despite the extensive damage.
No word on why the driver wasn't able to stop or if any tickets have been issued.
