One of the the Utica Police Department’s four-legged officers will be getting some new equipment.

K9 “Dak” will be getting a new bullet and stab proof protective vest.

The body armor is thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested in K9’s, Inc.

Dak’s vest is sponsored by the 2021 Fallen K9 Hero fundraiser hosted by Vested in K9’s and will be embroidered with “In memory of the K9’s who served and sacrificed in 2021.”

Photo Credit: Utica Police Department

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc was established in 2009 and is a 501(c) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,601 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

K9's with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9's throughout the United States.

Delivery of the vest is expected within 8 to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

If you'd like to make a donation or learn more about Vested in K9's, Inc. visit www.vik9s.org.

