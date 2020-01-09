Victim Of Apparent Whitestown Homicide Identified

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of Wednesday's homicide in Whitestown.

According to Sheriff Rob Maciol, deputies were called to what was believed to be a motor vehicle accident yesterday behind a barn on Westmoreland Road just before noon.

Officials say, upon arrival members of the Whitestown Police Department and the Sheriff's Office discovered the body of 20-year-old Quaheim Holland. He was found inside a vehicle behind the barn and it is believed he died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Holland's body was taken to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

The death is still being investigated and police are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have.