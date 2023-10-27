One person was killed and two more injured when a Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle was shot up while traveling on I-90 in the city of Buffalo.

New York State Police are seeking help from the public and hope someone has dash cam footage of the incident. Police say the suspect vehicle is a late model, dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. An occupant of the Jeep fired several rounds into the sewer authority vehicle injuring all three passengers.

It happened at around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday morning, police said.

A 22-year-old Buffalo man, Keyshawn Gault, who was a front seat passenger in the vehicle was fatally wounded. Police also say 30-year-old Myron Walker and 23-year-old Lamar Whitfield - both of Buffalo - suffered gunshot wounds.

Several law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the incident, including the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Forensic Identification Unit, Buffalo Police Department, the Erie Crime Analysis Center and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting or who has dash cam video is asked to call NYSP at 585-344-6200.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

