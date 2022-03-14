[VIDEO] Acclaimed Filmmaker Brent Renaud Shot, Killed in Ukraine

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: Director Brent Renaud attends The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)
Acclaimed Filmmaker Brent Renaud Shot, Killed in Ukraine
By PAMELA SAMPSON, Associated Press
American journalist Brent Renaud has been killed in Ukraine while gathering material for a report about refugees.
Ukraine's Interior Ministry says the 50-year-old documentary filmmaker died Sunday in Irpin, a Kyiv suburb that has been the site of intense shelling by Russian forces in recent days.
Another journalist was wounded in the attack.
Renaud won a litany of prestigious awards for documentary filmmaking including two duPont-Columbia journalism awards.
With his brother Craig, Renaud produced programs for number of American news and media organizations, including HBO and The New York Times.
They won a Peabody for "Last Chance High," a series about at-risk youth in Chicago.
