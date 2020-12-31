Whitesboro Mayor Robert Friedlander announced Wednesday that the village is actively seeking flood mitigation funding for area small businesses.

Friedlander says the funds being sought are part of FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, with this particular grant aimed at property acquisition of areas that are heavily impacted by flood events. The pool of money available totals $3.7 Million statewide, which is a fraction of the $20 Million already secured by the Village of Whitesboro for residential acquisition.

Friedlander says "$3.7 Million to be awarded and disbursed statewide will make this grant extremely competitive, but there is no way that we were going to let that deter us from going after it." In an effort to be successful in acquiring the grant, the Village Board approved the hiring of the MRB Group out of Rochester to better their chances of getting the grant. MRB specializes in grant research, writing and administration. The group has secured $50 Million for their clients over the past two years. Friedlander says, "We need to put our best foot forward as we pursue these limited funds. Retaining the best of the best with the MRB Group is the only way for us to do that, and set our application apart from the others."

Village businesses will have until January 6th to submit their applications of intent to the Village. Any business needing more information can contact the Village Office at 315-736- 1613. Hopefully, with the village receiving this grant it will continue to heal the wounds left by the devastating flooding this community has had to endure over the last few years.