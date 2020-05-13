Voss’ Bar-B-Q Scheduled To Open For The Season This Weekend

It's no secret that coronavirus has caused life to seem off. Especially when it comes to some of our favorite local businesses, with some needing to close until further notice, and others needing to delay opening.

Many have been asking about the status of Voss' Bar-B-Q on Oriskany Blvd in Yorkville and when they would be opening for the 2020 season. Well, the moment we've all been waiting for is officially happening this weekend!

We spoke to Val Voss, one of the owners, who said that they will be open starting this weekend, seven days a week at reduced hours. The stand will be open from 11 am to 8 pm each day.

"We did have to cut our hours back a little bit" said Voss, adding that they would be offering their full menu.

In terms of guidelines regarding social distancing and their practices for running the business during this time, Voss said that all staff will be required to wear masks and gloves, but made a point to mention that they will not be serving customers without masks as well. As far as the opening dates for the Marcy and Ilion locations - they are unsure.

All our food will be wrapped to go, and people will need to practice social distancing in the line as well. We aren't offering curbside, but once you order, we'll call it when it's ready. We're still working on an official plan for how we'll be operating, but it will be clear when we open.

That mean you can head over and grab your shake, your cheeseburger or hot dogs and some of their fries and welcome the warmer weather! But remember, they are just starting for the season and need to navigate through the waters that come along with the pandemic. Remember to be patient, and that 6 feet is 6 feet.