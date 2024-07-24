Another Major Heat Wave to Scorch Central New York Next Week
Get ready to get blasted by scorching temperatures and uncomfortable humidity because some of the hottest temperatures of the summer are around the corner.
The National Weather Service confirmed Central New York will bake again with the fourth heat wave of the summer arriving early next week. Currently, they're calling for temperatures to be back in the 90s, courtesy of all the hot air blowing in from the western part of the country.
Making matters worse will be the terrible humidity, which returns this evening and will make the outside temperatures feel so much hotter than they actually are.
The weather service announced that July 23rd is, historically, the peak of summer heat in New York. The NWS noted July 21st and July 22nd are, climatologically the "warmest days of the year for the Binghamton area."
Typically after the peak, temperatures begin winding down until bottoming out by January. However, that trend hasn't been following historic patterns in recent years - and 2024 will be no different.
The NWS shared a special message to "heat lovers" that aren't ready to let go of the tank tops and flip flops because "another heat wave is expected to move into the area at the beginning of next week!"
As of right now, exact temperature expectations are not set in stone, but the 10-day outlook from the Weather Channel says Utica will be in the low 90s by Monday, with partly cloudy skies in the forecast.
Whether or not this high heat will lead to severe thunderstorms or tornadoes has yet to be seen. However, a report by National Geographic said hot weather "often provides the perfect condition for storms to develop."
With the added humidity, the outlet explained that "is a prerequisite for building clouds - specifically, the tall, menacing cumulonimbus clouds that produce thunder and lightning."
The National Weather Service adds the key 3 ingredients to producing strong thunderstorms is moisture, atmospheric stability, and weather patterns like a front that triggers motion in the atmosphere. "If the atmosphere is unstable, bubbles of warm air will rise and produce clouds, precipitation, and eventually lightning," they explained.
It will become more clear about what to expect with next week's heat wave in the coming days.
In the meantime, plan to dress accordingly for the warm weather and drink plenty of water during this time of dangerous heat.
Several cooling centers will be open to provide relief to residents who might not have access to air conditioning - or just need a place to catch their breath. Residents can also cool off by visiting their closest splash pad. Here's a list of some that are open to the public.
