Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a sweeping package of voting reforms into law over the weekend.

Cuomo says the reforms will help voters, candidates and boards of elections perform their functions more easily.

"During the past 16 months, numerous obstacles thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic imperiled one of our most basic and vital rights — the right to vote," Governor Cuomo said. "This sweeping, comprehensive package of legislation will make it easier for voters, candidates and boards of elections to perform their critical functions and keep our democracy running. Elections have enormous consequences for New Yorkers across the state, and these reforms will bolster their ability to use their voices at the ballot box."

The reforms include eliminating signed absentee ballot applications and allowing absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day to be considered timely.

Allowing voters to request absentee ballots through electronic means;

Requiring boards of elections to post information about changes in polling places

Conforming deadlines for the mailing of applications for absentee ballots to USPS guidelines;

Allowing candidates who have lost primaries to be removed from ballots as candidates for different parties; and

Increasing election district registrant enrollment from 1,150 to 2,000. "At a time when voting rights are under attack in other states, New York is doing the right thing by making it easier to vote, not harder. I am grateful the legislature passed my bill with Assemblymember Bichotte Hermelyn to ensure more valid votes are counted and am pleased it is being signed into law today," said Senator Michael Gianaris.