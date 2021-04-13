More vaccination opportunities are opening up in the Mohawk Valley this week. A local clinic is offering walk-in vaccinations on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Primary Urgent Care in South Utica at 1904 Genesee Street has "no appointment needed" COVID-19 vaccinations available on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. for anyone 18 years of age and older, according to Medical Director, Dr. Julieen Qandah. Vaccines are for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, and each patient’s second dose is guaranteed and scheduled at the time of their first dose, 28 days later.

Get our free mobile app

The vaccines come just as the federal government has imposed a pause for the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine, due to a blood clotting issue. The CDC and FDA on Tuesday issued a pause on the vaccine, until a proper treatment could be established for people having issues with blood clots. 6 women nationwide have suffered blood clots after taking the J & J vaccine and one of those patients has died. 7 million Americans have taken the J&J vaccine. There have been no such issues with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

On Tuesday, Pfizer announced that it has ramped up production of its vaccine in light of the fact that the U.S. has paused the J&J vaccine. Earlier in the day, both Oneida County and New York State announced that it had paused usage of the J&J vaccine and would only be administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. No vaccination appointments were canceled locally because of the J&J pause.