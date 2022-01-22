Wallace and Gromit Return With New Movie Coming to Netflix

For the first time in almost 15 years, the most beloved stop-motion animated franchise is getting a new installment. Wallace & Gromit, the ongoing tales of a bumbling British inventor and his loyal pooch, will return with a new film that will debut on Netflix.

The as-yet untitled movie will be directed by the series’ creator, Nick Park, along with Merlin Crossingham, with a story by Park and Mark Burton, who previously helped write Wallace and Gromit’s last feature film, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. Via Netflix, here is the plot description of the new movie:

Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become over-dependant on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own...As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces - or Wallace may never be able to invent again!

Park created Wallace and Gromit in the late ’80s; they first appeared in 1989’s “A Grand Day Out.” “The Wrong Trousers” and “A Close Shave” followed, with The Curse of the Were-Rabbit premiering in 2005.

The most recent short was A Matter of Loaf and Death, which premiered on British television in 2008. The original voice of Wallace, Peter Sallis, died in 2017; he was replaced by Ben Whitehead.

In other Aardman news, the company revealed that their previously announced Chicken Run sequel is officially titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and will premiere on Netflix in 2023. The lead roles will be voiced by Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi, replacing the original film’s stars, Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson.

