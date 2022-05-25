Seems you're supposed to be a law-abiding taxpayer even if your income is allegedly of the ill-gotten variety.

A Delaware County man is accused of failing to pay more than $75,000 in New York State taxes from 2017 through 2019 and filing a false income tax return in 2020 on "income" he supposedly got by scamming investors.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James says 60-year-old Carl Carro of Walton, prior to this latest arrest last week, had been accused of running a Ponzi scheme, defrauding dozens of investors between 2012 and 2020 and failing to report millions of dollars he swindled out of investors.

In a news release issued by the A.G.’s office, Carro allegedly made fake promises of prospect interviews and investment opportunities to get investors to give him money that, instead of investing, he diverted to paying his expenses and paying off previously defrauded investors.

James says Carro was charged for his failure to report as income the millions of dollars he got from unsuspecting investors in the alleged Ponzi scheme.

In January of 2021, he was charged with co-defendant James Doyle in a Ponzi scheme that defrauded more than 50 investors in New York and across the country. Authorities say the pair pretended to be managers of headhunting companies: Endeavor Management Solutions and Endeavor Consultancy luring victims with promises of interviews for board positions and investment opportunities.

Carro had been out on bail in the 2021 securities fraud case but at last report was now being held pending a bail hearing following his arrest last week.

If convicted, Carro faces up to 10 to 20 years in state prison. He’s charged with two counts of Criminal Tax Fraud, Offering a False Instrument for Filing and Repeated Failure to File Personal Income Tax Returns.

