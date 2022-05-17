The following post contains SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Read on at your own risk; we can’t use hex powers to erase your memories afterwards.

The most important characters in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are arguably the ones that don’t even exist in our reality. They’re Wanda’s kids, Billy and Tommy, who she created with her magic in WandaVision, and then lost when she released her hold on the people of Westview, NJ. Wanda breaks bad trying to find her kids (and then trying to steal another Wanda’s versions of Billy and Tommy) and then seemingly dies after realizing the error of her ways.

The end, right? Come on, of course it’s not the end. This is comics; it’s never the end. And in our latest Doctor Strange video, we explore how Billy and Tommy could be brought back to fill their role from Marvel Comics: As two of the founding members of the team known as the Young Avengers. We offer a theory how the characters could return despite the ending of Multiverse of Madness, and look at how they might factor into upcoming Marvel shows and movies like Secret Invasion and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Watch it below:

If you liked our video on Wanda’s kids and how they factor into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out more of our videos below, including one on the use of dreams in Doctor Strange and how that affects previous Marvel movies, Wanda’s treatment in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and our full spoiler review of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now.

Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best With great power comes great Spider-Man movies. (Sometimes.)