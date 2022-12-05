Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!

For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers.

Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.

Now, the building is for-sale, giving you the chance to become a modern-day Sam Malone right here in the Capital Region.

Capital Region "Cheers" Bar For Sale in Johnstown, New York

A story from ABC News 10 in Albany, New York gave information on Cheers of Johnstown, a Capital Region bar that has been put up for-sale. The establishment is located at 101 1/2 Water Street in Johnstown, located 47 miles from the heart of Downtown Albany.

As detailed in the posting on Realty.com, the building was built in 1945. The size of the lot on which the building is located is 3,049 square feet, and the building itself has two bathrooms.

The bar can be yours for $59,000.

We were able to obtain photos of the inside of the bar, so you can get a sneak-peek before deciding whether or not to invest. In its current layout, everything is self-contained within a single room. The bar is on your right as you walk into the building, and a few tables have been laid out on your left.

Before you reach the bathrooms, a hybrid stage-movie screen-putting green area is located on the left. Past the bathrooms, there is an open space that was used for a pool table under previous ownership.

It's a cool building with more than half a century of history behind it. Johnstown is a great community, so here's hoping whatever happens next at Cheers, it can benefit the people who call the area home.

Scroll down to take a look at photos of the building, and see what could possibly be yours!

