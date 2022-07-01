Wanted Person In Custody After Crime Stopper Announcement
Every Thursday morning, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers announces their Wanted Person of the Week on WIBX radio. The announcement this past Thursday was the most effective since the program started a year ago.
Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida City Police described 44-year-old Jeffrey P. Bird of Madison and the crimes he's been charged with that include forgery, and false impersonation.
Bench Warrant issued by the Oneida City Court in November 2021, for:
- Forgery 2nd (class D Felony)
- Filing a False Instrument 1st (class E Felony)
- False Personation (class B Misdemeanor)
These charges are stemming from an incident when he allegedly used another person’s identity when he was arrested and being booked on other charges.
According to Oneida City Police, Bird is also wanted by Syracuse Police for Possession of Controlled Substance.
According to Burgess and Crime Stoppers Executive Director Ed Schmidt, within 2-hours of the announcement on the radio, Bird was in police custody. Tips were called into the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, and Burgess said, "We took the MVCS Most Wanted Person into custody within 2 hours of the broadcast this morning, based on a tip to MVCS." Furthermore, before police were able to investigate the tip, Bird turned himself in.
Bird "also brought his girlfriend (into the police station), who was also wanted on a warrant," said Madison County Assistant District Attorney Joe Mellace. "So, your Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers program is really working well," Mellace added.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about a crime, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
