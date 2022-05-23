Watch! Cute Bear Sprints Back Into Adirondacks After A Year Of Rehab

This cute cub didn't think twice when he saw the beauty of the great outdoors calling his name once again.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) just released a young cub back into the wild, after spending some time at their rehabilitation center. The cub didn't hesitate when he saw the door open, running straight towards the woods and back into the wild.

The NYS DEC will often take in young cubs when they are orphaned or injured in the wild. This gives them a better shot at a longer and healthier life. Both Regions 5 and 8 of New York State recently released two cubs from injury rehabilitation in their facilities.

With the warm weather here and summer on it's way in Central New York, your chances of encountering a bear are higher this time of year. Whether you're camping or just going for a walk in the woods, the DEC has tips on how to keep bears away from your property and what to do if you encounter one.

Do:

Use noise to scare bears away: Yell, clap, or bang pots immediately upon sighting a bear.

Stay calm: Walk slowly and speak in a loud and calm voice.

Leave slowly: Cautiously back away from the bear and leave the area.

Don't:

Approach, surround, or corner a bear: Bears aggressively defend themselves when they feel threatened. Be especially cautious around cubs as mother bears are very protective.

Run from a bear: They may chase.

Throw your backpack or food bag at an approaching bear: This will only encourage bears to approach and "bully" people to get food. By teaching a bear to approach humans for food, you are endangering yourself, other campers/residents, and the bears.

If a bear approaches you: Raise your arms and speak in a loud, calm voice while backing away.

If a bear charges you: Stand your ground.

If a bear makes contact with you: Fight back with anything at hand (knife, stick, rocks, or fists).

If You're Camping:

Throw out all your trash and recyclables.

Lock up your coolers and food. Store food in either the trunk of your car or in the cab of your truck. Keep windows shut and food and coolers out of sight.

NEVER keep food, coolers, or scented items in your tent.

Treat all toiletries as food items. Toiletry products are heavily scented and are as attractive to bears as actual food.

Clean up after all meals immediately. Keep grills, pots, pans, cooking utensils, and washbasins clean when not in use.

Do not put grease, garbage, plastic diapers, cans, bottles, or other refuse into the fireplace. These items do not properly burn and will attract bears with their odors.

Always remember when exploring the wilderness - you're in their home. Be vigilant and stay safe.

