HBO MAX will debut it's highly anticipated documentary on Woodstock 1999, held in Rome, NY this Friday. To see it, most will need a subscription, but there is an opportunity locally to watch it for free on Friday night. And, you may be sitting alongside a bunch of people who were there more than two decades ago.

Cinema Capitol, part of the Rome Capitol Arts Complex, will screen the documentary for free at 9:00PM (set to air from 9-10:50PM, July 23, 2021), also the 22nd anniversary of the festival. However, there are only so many seats, and you'll need a free ticket to get in - click here for ticket information on the Rome Capitol website.

''HBO’s WOODSTOCK 99: PEACE, LOVE, AND RAGE is directed by Garret Price (“Love, Antosha”) and executive produced by Bill Simmons (HBO’s “Andre The Giant”, “Showbiz Kids”), tells the story of Woodstock 99, the three-day music festival promoted to echo unity and counterculture idealism of the original 1969 concert but instead devolved into riots, looting and sexual assaults. The grim outcome earned the event the infamous distinction of “the day the nineties died.” WOODSTOCK 99: PEACE, LOVE, AND RAGE focuses a spotlight on American youth at the end of the millennium, in the shadow of Columbine and the looming hysteria of Y2K, pinpointing a moment in time when the angst of a generation galvanized into a seismic, cultural shift. Set to a soundtrack of the era’s most aggressive rock bands, the film also reappraises the 1960s mythos, revealing hard truths about the dangers of rose-tinted nostalgia in the age of commercialism and bottom-line profits'', a release from the Capitol Arts Complex read.

It is rare that a local theater is offering a free screening of a newly debuting program on pay-television/subscription streaming. But, theater officials say the network's doc will feature footage shot by Rick E. Lewis, marketing manager for the Capitol Arts Complex and the rights to use the footage and the opportunity for a free screening were part of an arrangement worked out by both sides.

