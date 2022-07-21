Netflix’s New Woodstock ‘99 Documentary Shows Dark Side Of Rome New York’s Festival

Rome New York will be featured in an upcoming Netflix docuseries that digs deep into Woodstock '99.

The three-part series is called......ummm......"Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99." According to Rolling Stone, it premieres on August 3rd and showcases unseen home movie footage, commercial archive, and artist video. Along with that, a lot of local audio, video, and news coverage will be featured. In the trailer you can spot a quick WKTV news clip:

“Woodstock is supposed to be synonymous with peace, love and great music. But in 1999, a much hyped 30th anniversary revival of the festival ended in chaos with fires, riots and allegations of sexual assault,” executive producer Tom Pearson said in a statement. “What caused the festival to explode into violence? Was it a product of late 90s societal dysfunction, fueled by entitled frat boys? Incitement by the aggressive music of headlining rap metal bands – Korn, Limp Bizkit, Rage Against the Machine? Or the inevitable result of ruthless commercial exploitation by the festival organizers?”

The docuseries features interviews with many of the festival’s participants and artists, including Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Jewel, Fatboy Slim, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, and the late Woodstock organizer Michael Lang.

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 is the latest docuseries to highlight the 30th anniversary of the 1969 festival. In 2021, HBO aired Woodstock ’99: Peace, Love and Rage revealed that the puddles of mud at the festival site was actually caused by burst pipes of human sewage.

“Once you become part of a herd, you become like animals,” the unidentified person says. “And all of these people were acting like animals.”

Woodstock 99 was held on July 22nd through July 25th 1999 at the former Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome. Performers included Limp Bizkit, Metallica, Jewel, DMX, Kid Rock, Dave Matthews Band and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Some have compared Woodstock ‘99 to 2017′s Fyre Festival.

