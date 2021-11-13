Watch This Duck Run the New York City Marathon! Wrinkle the Duck Becomes Runaway Favorite!
The New York City Marathon is the largest marathon in the world and the annual event that took place last weekend throughout the 5 boroughs of the city. For the 2021 event over 50,000 runners the race and nearly 14,000 from New York.
According to NYRR.org, the marathon participants range in age from 18-89 and some run while others are in wheelchair or use hand cycles. In addition to the serious contenders you will always find competitors dressed as superheroes or a banana costume but 2021 was the first time a duck ran the race.
Not a human in a duck costume, an actual duck ran the race. I saw this Tweet from Barstool Sports and found myself rooting for a duck, Wrinkle the Duck!
I call foul! I checked the list of official runners and i don't see Wrinkle listed anywhere as an entry and there is no official race time posted for this web-footed jogger. So, what is behind the floppy strides of this duck?
As much as I'd like to believe that Wrinkle decided as a young duck to one day compete in the New York City Marathon and has been training religiously ever since, I tend to think Wrinkle had help.
Someone had to drive Wrinkle to Manhattan and who put Wrinkle's running shoes on? Wrinkle has no thumbs!
Or we can stop overthinking it and just enjoy a happy moment that we can all have some fun with. To be honest I am bit jealous that Wrinkle appears to be in better shape than I am. Can't see what the duck is up to next.