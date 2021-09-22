To say that New Hartford senior Luke Radel is a fan of politics is an absolute understatement. Here he is taking a photo with President Joe Biden. There's no favoritism, he'll take a picture with anyone in the business as he simply loves politics.

During the race for NY-22, Radel did compelling and at times controversial interviews with both Congressman Anthony Brindisi and now Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. His YouTube show "Elected News" got thousands of views and not just from students in his New Hartford classes. He loves the challenge of a great politics interview. Now he's taking on the challenge of cancer, as he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Doctors say he'll have to endure some difficult treatment through February, but he's expected to survive and ultimately live a long and healthy life.

Luke has been a regular guest on my radio program and we spoke with him recently as he announced to our audience that he was battling cancer. Luke was 16 years old on my show arguing politics with us on the radio, not something I would tolerate from most 16 year olds. But I feel a connection with Luke and it's not the fact that he's battling cancer. My battle with cancer came when I was in my 50s and Luke is battling this disease in his teens. My connection to Luke is his love for journalism and broadcasting. I had the same love for the business when I was 16 and I also had no fear. My guess is that he'll go much further than I ever will in my career. I really like this kid.

His classmates are holding a "Lime For Luke" day this Friday, on the day that Luke begins his chemotherapy. In other words, the ask is that we all wear something that features the color lime on Friday and I thought it would be nice if our audience would send a positive vibe to Luke this Friday, just like his classmates are planning to do at school.

Please wear the color lime for Luke this Friday, take a picture of your self and Tweet it out or post it on Facebook with the hashtag: #LimeForLuke. We're always complaining about kids getting in trouble so I think it would be nice to focus on one who's doing his best to reach for the stars. Let's deliver some amazing positive energy and prayers to Luke as he begins this battle to defeat cancer.

Now, I have to find a shirt featuring the color lime.

Permission granted to WIBX

