Keeler, Reed Have Commercial in Super Bowl Promoting Cancer Testing

The Super Bowl is set for Sunday evening on CBS and the local non-profit, Real Men Get Tested for Cancer, has a commercial in the big game.

The message is only about getting tested for cancer, as recommended by your physician. The fact is, early detection of cancer is almost always a huge factor in a person's recovery. If you catchy the cancer early, there's a good chance you can recover and ultimately live a normal life.

This year, Tim Reed and Bill Keeler's goal was to get a celebrity or public figure to assist in getting the message out to men, that it's important to get tested for cancer. Ultimately, the message is that getting tested early can save your life.

In 2018, Tim Reed disclosed that he was being treated for prostate cancer. Keeler said Reed's announcement was an inspiration, and while four years late, he was getting a colonoscopy because of what Tim was going through. Keeler posted this, on WIBX's website, without knowing that two weeks later, he would be diagnosed with colon cancer.

Reed's disclosure inspired staff at WIBX. Jeff Monaski decided not to shave during 'No Shave November' in honor of Reed, And WIBX's Bill Keeler said Reed's disclosure inspired him to get his first screening at the age of 54. This week, Keeler will get his blood work tested, an endoscopy and a colonoscopy, all in honor of Tim Reed,

Keeler plans to do the radio show on Friday right up until it's time for the exam. His colonoscopy is scheduled for just after the end of Friday's program at 9 a.m..

In February of 2019, Keeler would undergo surgery to remove part of his colon in order to prevent the cancer from spreading. So far, the surgery has been successful and he and Reed are both cancer free.

Since then, the two have been spreading the word of getting tested and early detection - which is proven to save lives. The Real Men Get Tested campaign focuses on men, who tend to procrastinate when it comes to their health.

So, which celebrity or public figure will be a part of the Real men Get Tested TV commercial during the Super Bowl? Find out on Sunday night.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler