The NWS says, "These very dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread today across all of Central NY."
Affected areas include the following counties:
Broome
Cayuga
Chemung
Chenango
Cortland
Delaware
Madison
Oneida
Onondaga
Otsego
Schuyler
Seneca
Steuben
Sullivan
Tioga
Tompkins
Yates
The NWS reminds residents that the annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14, 2022. No burn permits are issued at this time.
Forecast
This afternoon
Sunny skies are forecast with a projected high near 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
Tonight
Areas of frost are expected after 1:00am. Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday
Sunny skies are expected on Sunday, with a high near 69 degrees.
Sunday Night
Showers are likely Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature around 47 degrees.
Monday
There is a 70% chance of precipitation with showers likely. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high near 61 degrees.
Monday Night
There is a chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature around 47 degrees.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the National Weather Service.]
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...