There is a chance of frost overnight but authorities say that there remains a risk of wildfires through the weekend.

Wildfire Spread Advisory

The National Weather Service says a Wildfire Spread Advisory for Central New York remains in effect.

On April 30, 2022 the NWS says that humidity levels are expected to significantly "drop between 15 to 25 percent." Coupled with northwest winds of 10 to 20mph that may gust up to 30mph, the low humidity levels create conditions that are conducive to wildfires.

The NWS says, "These very dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread today across all of Central NY."

Affected areas include the following counties:

Broome

Cayuga

Chemung

Chenango

Cortland

Delaware

Madison

Oneida

Onondaga

Otsego

Schuyler

Seneca

Steuben

Sullivan

Tioga

Tompkins

Yates

The NWS reminds residents that the annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14, 2022. No burn permits are issued at this time.

Source: National Weather Service / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Source: National Weather Service / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration loading...

Forecast This afternoon Sunny skies are forecast with a projected high near 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tonight Areas of frost are expected after 1:00am. Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday Sunny skies are expected on Sunday, with a high near 69 degrees.

Sunday Night Showers are likely Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature around 47 degrees. Monday

There is a 70% chance of precipitation with showers likely. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high near 61 degrees.

Monday Night There is a chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature around 47 degrees.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the National Weather Service.]

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...