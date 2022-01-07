What condiment do you add to food that's totally not normal? This was a simple question asked for residents in the Utica and Rome area of New York that had gross responses.

The simple definition of condiment is that it's a preparation that is added to food. This is usually done after cooking, to add a specific flavor, to enhance the flavor.

A table condiment or table sauce is more specifically a condiment that is served separately from the food and is added to taste by the diner."

Condiments were known in Ancient Rome, Ancient India, Ancient Greece and Ancient China. Even though they have been around for that long, people are still adding really weird condiments to normal dishes, or even, adding condiments to weird dishes where they don't normally belong.

We asked the question "What CONDIMENT do you add to food that's totally not normal?". Here are some of the craziest responses from across Rome, Utica, the Central New York region, and the Mohawk Valley:

Suz Taylor: "I add Italian dressing and wikles sandwich sauce to any pasta"

Danielle DiIanni: "Mustard on pizza"

Debby Gillespie Perry: "Ketchup and dill pickles on French toast"

Ryan Nutting: "Hot sauce on popcorn"

Helen Marie: "Ketchup on cinnamon toast crunch"

Lorraine Grieco Holzberger: "My husband always put ketchup in his chicken soup"

Dennis Becraft: "Bananas and mayonnaise"

Mike Driscoll Sr.: "Honey mustard in my white rice"

Leon Vaughn: "My uncle puts mayonnaise on pancakes."

Tina Baker: "Mustard on scrambled eggs"

Rebecca Davis: "My dad used to and a nephew does this...Mayonnaise and grape jelly sandwiches"

Avor Lewis: "Jelly on tuna fish sandwich"

Meg Davis-Wiedemann: "I eat ketchup on EVERYTHING!! Pizza, spaghetti, mashed potatoes….my all time favorite mix is rice, peas, & ketchup!"

Sarah James: "Peanut butter sandwich with chili."

Barbara Virginia: "Ranch and spaghetti with chicken or tuna and peas is soooo good"

Tricia Ann: "Sweet and sour sauce to mace and cheese"

Tara Marie Euson: "Ketchup and sour cream on Tacos"