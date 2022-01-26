Well Known Utica Area Sandwich Shop Ditching Popular Menu Item For Good

While they are mostly known for their gourmet sandwiches on a special kind of Italian bread, their pizza is also incredible. Time is running out to experience that menu item.

When you think O'Baby's, many people think of a wide variety of their menu items. Of course, the restaurant uses the phrase 'We Gotcha Foccacia!', which is one of the things you might think of, the bread. Some people know them for their sandwiches, which is right in the business name. But, for a good chunk of people, pizza is something they are fond of at the New Hartford establishment.

Pizza is the thing that is about to bid farewell from the O'Baby's menu, for good.

But why?

O'Baby's Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe via Facebook O'Baby's Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe via Facebook loading...

Sandwiches, that is why. When you think about it, sandwiches are in the name of the restaurant. According to their Facebook page, they are streamlining their menu and after 10 years dropping pizza along with wings from it all in an effort to put even more of a focus on their sandwiches that certainly shine.

Do You Feel Like Others?

Many people in the comments section of the announcement are saddened. One person chimed in saying that O'Baby's is the only safe gluten-free pizza they have had. For many who have allergies, finding a pizza that is truly gluten-free is quite the task. The business did respond to that worry though saying there are so many more gluten-free options that will still be available.

Have To Get A Bite One Last Time Of Their Pizza & Wings?

O'Baby's Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe via Facebook O'Baby's Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe via Facebook loading...

You do have time, the final day to enjoy both will be Saturday, January 29th. But let's not feel down, let's be excited for the new sandwiches we will be able to experience as additions will be coming to the menu too.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America