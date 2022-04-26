Is the Egg and Olive Sandwich a Mohawk Valley Creation?
This is the "go to" Egg and Olive sandwich. This is a sandwich that I grew up with as at least once a week, my mom would make this sandwich for our lunch. Surprisingly, I've discovered, this is not a sandwich that is well known.
Let's be honest. The Egg and Olive sandwich is not an overly complex recipe.
The ingredients are pretty simple. A few hard boiled eggs, sliced green olives, a touch of mustard, salt and pepper, and I use about 2 tablespoons of Hellman's Mayonnaise.
I use the Kwik Kut food chopper (made in Mohawk, NY) to chop up the hard boiled eggs.
Then I add the salt and pepper, mayonnaise, and mustard. Then, I add the sliced green olives and mix.
Now it's time to bring in some quality bread (toasted, or not) and add a generous portion of the egg and olive.
There you have it! The classic Egg and Olive Sandwich.
Egg Salad is very popular, but when you Google the Egg and Olive sandwich, only a few results come up. While Egg Salad is widely known, the deliciousness of the Egg and Olive Sandwich seem to be a hidden secret.
I'm not sure if this sandwich is more widely known here in the Mohawk Valley, but I can tell you it is not nearly as popular (or in many cases even known) outside our Central New York area.
If you've never had the sandwich, it's well worth the work. The olives add zest to the otherwise bland egg salad, and the fact is, it's very easy to make.
Enjoy.