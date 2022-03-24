Beloved New Hartford Sandwich Shop Closing After 10 Years in Business

So many are heart broken as one New Hartford, New York business has announced they'll be closing their doors for good after ten years.

The announcement came from the owner of O'Baby's Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe, Laura.

After almost 10 wonderful years serving the community of Central New York, I am writing this with mixed emotions.

Anyone who knows Laura knows that she is the definition of a hardworking woman. For the past several years, she's been juggling several jobs on top of running O'baby's to fill the part of her heart that loves art, music and live entertainment. Although she has loved the journey that the popular sandwich shop has provided her over the past decade, she's ready to move on to the next chapter of her life. She says you should "always follow your heart, work hard and set your mind to things."

Do things for YOU.

According to the post on the O'baby's Facebook page, the doors will officially be closing at 4126 Oneida Street as of March 31. However, Laura is hoping there is someone in the community who is looking to keep the business running.

If you or anyone you know are interested in keeping O’Baby’s alive, please do not hesitate to reach out to me. I would love to see my baby continue to grow and thrive from afar.

O'baby's Gourmet Sandwich Shop has been known in the community for their deliciously unique focaccia sandwiches. They have a large variety to choose from. It was recently that they decided to take pizza and wings off of the menu, which also left a lot of people heart broken. I heard from a bunch of people it was "the spot" for gluten free (pizza included.)

Are you just as bummed to see them go as we are? But also SO happy for Laura to be following her heart and her dreams? It's bitter sweet. Who knows - maybe someone in the community will keep the legacy going.

